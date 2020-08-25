Who Is Lottie Tomlinson? One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson's Sister Dating Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson's age, job and Instagram handle revealed. Picture: Instagram @lottietomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson, younger sister of Louis Tomlinson, has been spotted with Lewis Burton on a romantic getaway, so, how old is she, what's her Instagram and what does she do for a living?

Lottie Tomlinson is the 21-year-old younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and has been hitting headlines for her new romance with Lewis Burton, the ex-boyfriend of Carline Flack.

Many (non-directioners) didn't know about Louis' sibling, so we're here to give you the lowdown on everything you need to know about the 'Two Of Us' singer's little sister.

Who is Lottie Tomlinson?

Lottie, full name Charlotte Elizabeth Tomlinson, is an influencer and brand ambassador from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, who is also the younger sibling of the man himself, Louis Tomlinson.

She became the stylist and makeup artist for 1D in 2015, during their 'On The Road Again Tour' and for their promotional appearances, so is obviously very well acquainted with the likes of Harry, Zayn, Liam and Niall.

Since then she's launched a pretty impressive name for herself on social media and amassed and impressive following, often promoting and endorsing brands which in turn earns her what can only be assumed to be a lot of money.

How old is Lottie Tomlinson?

Lottie is 21-years-old, compared with her older brother, Louis, who is 28.

Her birthday is on the August 4 (1998).

What is Lottie Tomlinson's Instagram?

Lottie has a whopping 3 million Instagram followers and is a certified selfie queen.

She updates her followers on her latest outfits, which are always on point, her tropical holidays and glamorous nights out- basically exactly what you'd expect from the sibling of a superstar!

You can follow Lottie at @lottietomlinson.

Is Lottie Tomlinson in a relationship? Famous boyfriend revealed

Lottie has previously been linked to Made In Chelsea's Sam Prince after the pair were posted up looking cosy together in 2019, although anything between them seemed to die out pretty quickly.

She has hit headlines in more recent times being linked with Caroline Flack's ex-boyfriend, Lewis Burton, with the pair being spotted on holiday together in Ibiza looking loved up.

The pair haven't posted about one another on social media or publicly confirmed they are dating, but the photos show them looking like a couple!

What is Lottie Tomlinson's net worth?

Lottie has an estimated net worth of around £1 million thanks to various brand endorsements including tanologist tan, as well as having a brother who has earned himself a spot on the Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth of £44 million.

