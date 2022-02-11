Lottie Tomlinson Pregnant With Her First Baby With Lewis Burton

11 February 2022, 14:03 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 15:06

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first baby
Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with boyfriend Lewis Burton almost two years after they started dating!

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie has announced she’s pregnant with her first baby, revealing the news in a stunning photo shoot.

She captioned the baby bump photos: “Just the 3 of us.”

Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

In the pics, Lottie cradles her bump in a white crop top, while boyfriend Lewis Burton holds his hand to her stomach.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis started dating in summer 2020
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis started dating in summer 2020. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are set to become parents
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are set to become parents. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

Lottie, 23, is the younger sister of 1D icon Louis who’s made a name for herself as an Instagram influencer who now has over 4 million followers.

Tennis player Lewis, 29, previously dated Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in February 2020.

Celebrities and fellow influencers were quick to congratulate the couple, with Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards commenting: “congratulations beauty! Get ready for the most incredible ride of your life!”

Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson on holiday
Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson on holiday. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Oh my gosh ! Congratulations!”

The Only Was Is Essex alumni Mario Falcone replied: “Congratulations guys!”

Twin sisters of Lottie's, Phoebe and Daisy, also commented, with Daisy saying she can 'finally scream' about the exciting news.

Daisy shared the news on her own Instagram Stories, with a sweet message beside the photos: "Destined to be a mama, I can’t wait to watch you take on this role in the most beautiful way. Mama would be over the moon."

Louis, Lottie and their siblings lost their mum Johannah Deakin in December 2016 after she tragically lost her battle with leukaemia.

And in September 2019 they faced further heartache when sister Felicite, aged 18, due to an accidental overdose.

Lottie and Lewis started dating in summer 2020, when pictures of them emerged of them kissing during a trip to Ibiza.

It was reported at the time they bonded over their similar experiences of grief.

