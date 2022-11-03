Lottie Tomlinson Shares Glimpse Of Natural Look After Dissolving Lip And Face Fillers

Lottie Tomlinson has had her facial and lip fillers dissolved in a bid to become 'more natural'.

Lottie Tomlinson revealed earlier this week that she had made the decision to dissolve her face and lip fillers.

The social media influencer said she wanted ‘to be more natural’ and shared a look at the process ahead of getting the procedure done.

The younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson took to her Instagram Stories to share a video at the time of her cheeks and lips slathered in numbing cream while she visited the Harley Street clinic for the reversal.

Lottie Tomlinson Gets Lip And Facial Fillers Dissolved ‘To Be More Natural’

Lottie Tomlinson shared a glimpse of her new natural look
Lottie Tomlinson shared a glimpse of her new natural look. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson shared a candid post about dissolving her fillers
Lottie Tomlinson shared a candid post about dissolving her fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Now Lottie has shared a glimpse at her new look following the procedure.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Stories this morning to share an adorable video of her planting kisses on her 3-month-old son, Lucky, where fans could see a glimpse at her new natural look.

Fans have been supportive of Lottie’s decision to appear more natural with the reversal; a procedure that has been done by a fair share of influencers in the past year or so.

Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her lip and face fillers
Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her lip and face fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson previously had lip and cheek fillers put in
Lottie Tomlinson previously had lip and cheek fillers put in. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter revealed last year that she was dissolving her lip fillers, taking fans along for the journey in a series of candid social media posts.

PLT creative director and Love Island 2019 alum Molly-Mae Hague also made the decision to have her jaw and lip fillers dissolved last year after she felt she ‘took it too far’.

Lottie has been settling into life as a first-time mum in recent months after she welcomed her son with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in August.

