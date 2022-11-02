Lottie Tomlinson Gets Lip And Facial Fillers Dissolved ‘To Be More Natural’

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her decision to dissolve some of her facial fillers.

Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her facial fillers in a bid to ‘be more natural’.

The social media influencer, who gave birth to her baby boy just three months ago, has shared her desire to embrace her natural self with the filler reversal.

Lottie Tomlinson Unveils Baby Boy's Unique Name And Shares First Video Of Him

Taking to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of the process, the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson shared a selfie clip at the Harley Street clinic as her lips and cheeks were slathered in numbing cream ahead of the procedure.

She wrote: “It's happening, I'm at the amazing @Harley_Street_Injectables today to dissolve my fillers.”

Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her facial fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson has dissolved her lip and cheek fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

“I'm nervous but excited to be more natural,” added Lottie, before promising to keep fans 'updated’.

Fans have been supportive of Lottie’s decision, with a few taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Honestly i love that lottie’s getting rid of her fillers i’m happy for her,” shared one fan.

Lottie Tomlinson shared a glimpse of the filler-dissolving process. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her son Lucky in August. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Meanwhile, another added: “Oh my gosh I'm so proud of her like to be comfortable enough to do that.”

An array of social media stars have been candid about dissolving their fillers in the past, including Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter and former Love Islander and creative director of PLT, Molly-Mae Hague.

This comes just a few months after Lottie welcomed her son, Lucky, with boyfriend Lewis Burton back in August.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital