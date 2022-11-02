Lottie Tomlinson Gets Lip And Facial Fillers Dissolved ‘To Be More Natural’

2 November 2022, 12:17

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her decision to dissolve some of her facial fillers.

Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her facial fillers in a bid to ‘be more natural’.

The social media influencer, who gave birth to her baby boy just three months ago, has shared her desire to embrace her natural self with the filler reversal.

Lottie Tomlinson Unveils Baby Boy's Unique Name And Shares First Video Of Him

Taking to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of the process, the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson shared a selfie clip at the Harley Street clinic as her lips and cheeks were slathered in numbing cream ahead of the procedure.

She wrote: “It's happening, I'm at the amazing @Harley_Street_Injectables today to dissolve my fillers.”

Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her facial fillers
Lottie Tomlinson has decided to dissolve her facial fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson has dissolved her lip and cheek fillers
Lottie Tomlinson has dissolved her lip and cheek fillers. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

“I'm nervous but excited to be more natural,” added Lottie, before promising to keep fans 'updated’.

Fans have been supportive of Lottie’s decision, with a few taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Honestly i love that lottie’s getting rid of her fillers i’m happy for her,” shared one fan.

Lottie Tomlinson shared a glimpse of the filler-dissolving process
Lottie Tomlinson shared a glimpse of the filler-dissolving process. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her son Lucky in August
Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her son Lucky in August. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Meanwhile, another added: “Oh my gosh I'm so proud of her like to be comfortable enough to do that.”

An array of social media stars have been candid about dissolving their fillers in the past, including Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter and former Love Islander and creative director of PLT, Molly-Mae Hague.

This comes just a few months after Lottie welcomed her son, Lucky, with boyfriend Lewis Burton back in August.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The 'Speak Now' clues are deafening

Taylor Swift Has Been Screaming At Us That ‘Speak Now’ Is The Next Re-Recording

Perrie Edwards is launching a property business

Perrie Edwards Launches Surprising New Side Hustle In Addition To Clothing Line

Kylie Jenner's latest baby name theory is going viral

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Just ‘Soft Launched’ Baby’s Name As New Clue Circles Back On Old Theory

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

She revealed the beautiful name

Charlotte Crosby Unveils Her Baby Daughter's Name

Max George and Maisie Smith have ignited engagement rumours

Maisie Smith Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours As She Flashes Huge Ring

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star