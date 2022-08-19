Lottie Tomlinson Unveils Baby Boy's Unique Name And Shares First Video Of Him

19 August 2022, 10:17

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first baby; a son with Lewis Burton, and the couple have now revealed the adorable name they picked for him.

Just days after Lottie Tomlinson gave birth to her first baby with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, the influencer shared the unusual name they picked for their baby boy.

The younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her newborn for the first time as he can be seen wriggling around on a fluffy blanket.

Lottie then unveiled her son’s name in the caption, revealing they had named him Lucky Burton.

One Direction Fans Freak Out After Louis Tomlinson Reacts To Zayn Malik's Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson revealed her baby boy's name is Lucky Burton
Lottie Tomlinson revealed her baby boy's name is Lucky Burton. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson shared an adorable video of her son Lucky
Lottie Tomlinson shared an adorable video of her son Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are parents to their baby boy Lucky
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are parents to their baby boy Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

She wrote: “Our perfect creation, introducing our son, our world, love of our lives, Lucky Burton.”

She later shared a snap on her Instagram Story of her embracing her bundle of joy as he slept on her.

“My boy [heart emoji] Lucky Burton,” wrote the social media star.

This comes after Lottie announced the birth of her baby last week, where she shared a glimpse of her son’s torso and hands in a black-and-white snap on her Instagram Story.

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first baby with Lewis Burton
Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first baby with Lewis Burton. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson announced her pregnancy in February
Lottie Tomlinson announced her pregnancy in February. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been dating since summer 2020
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been dating since summer 2020. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

She wrote at the time: “Dreams do come true,” whilst tagging her beau in the post.

Lottie, 24, first announced she was pregnant and expecting her first baby with Lewis, 30, back in February.

Fans and friends have since been sharing their ‘congrats’ messages to the couple following the birth of their adorable baby boy.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday

Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Louis Tomlinson's full audition has been released...

Louis Tomlinson Switches Songs In 'Nervous' X Factor Extended Audition

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Ariana Grande has perfected a British accent

Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star