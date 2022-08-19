Lottie Tomlinson Unveils Baby Boy's Unique Name And Shares First Video Of Him

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first baby; a son with Lewis Burton, and the couple have now revealed the adorable name they picked for him.

Just days after Lottie Tomlinson gave birth to her first baby with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, the influencer shared the unusual name they picked for their baby boy.

The younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her newborn for the first time as he can be seen wriggling around on a fluffy blanket.

Lottie then unveiled her son’s name in the caption, revealing they had named him Lucky Burton.

Lottie Tomlinson revealed her baby boy's name is Lucky Burton. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson shared an adorable video of her son Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are parents to their baby boy Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

She wrote: “Our perfect creation, introducing our son, our world, love of our lives, Lucky Burton.”

She later shared a snap on her Instagram Story of her embracing her bundle of joy as he slept on her.

“My boy [heart emoji] Lucky Burton,” wrote the social media star.

This comes after Lottie announced the birth of her baby last week, where she shared a glimpse of her son’s torso and hands in a black-and-white snap on her Instagram Story.

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her first baby with Lewis Burton. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson announced her pregnancy in February. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been dating since summer 2020. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

She wrote at the time: “Dreams do come true,” whilst tagging her beau in the post.

Lottie, 24, first announced she was pregnant and expecting her first baby with Lewis, 30, back in February.

Fans and friends have since been sharing their ‘congrats’ messages to the couple following the birth of their adorable baby boy.

