Molly-Mae Hague Credits Her Sister For Telling Her To Stop Getting Filler And Calls Enhancements ‘Horrendous’

Molly-Mae Hague dissolved her facial filler this year. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe intervened after thinking her sibling had gone too far with cosmetic enhancements.

Molly-Mae Hague appeared on The Diary of a CEO with entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to talk about her life as an influencer and how she’s become the most successful Love Island contestant.

The 22-year-old was asked about why she decided to remove her facial filler, after being open about dissolving the filler in her lips, cheeks and jaw over the past 18 months.

The former islander admitted it was her older sister Zoe, who works in the army, who told her to stop and Molly then felt herself she’d gone too far.

Molly-Mae with sister Zoe. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae has had her lip filler dissolved. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I was like, ‘who is that girl?’? She recalled.

Sharing the moment her sister had her say, Molly-Mae explained: “I was at a PA and she text me and said ‘I need to talk to you about the filler, it’s too much now, you need to stop.’

“And I remember going on my front camera and I was like ‘what is she talking about?’ but then I realised ‘this isn’t nice.’ Everyone used to call me Quagmire [Family Guy], or I looked like an Xbox controller my face was that warped – all kinds of things.”

Molly-Mae also spoke about seeing a photo of herself go viral after posting a YouTube video the day after having her filler topped up.

Molly-Mae Hague said she felt 'the prettiest I've ever felt' after having her filler removed. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She said: “There was one pivotal moment I’d just got filler and I did a YouTube video, and I hadn’t let the filler sort of settle and it was really swollen and a screenshot from that video trended on Twitter for weeks.

“It was horrendous. My face was awful. That was a moment for me where I was like I think things need to change.”

Tommy Fury’s girlfriend said she had filler herself after seeing other girls with it all over her social media feed.

She said: “On social media I was seeing all these girls with filler and I thought if I want to be successful in this industry and have a large following, I need to do that to my face, I need jaw filler and lip filler and cheek filler and botox to look the way these girls do.

Molly-Mae said people compared her facial filler to 'an Xbox controller'. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae now sports a much more natural look. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“And actually I realise now, it’s all just editing none of them look like that anyway!”

Molly-Mae said having the procedures reversed ‘was a process’ but when it was all removed it was ‘the prettiest I’ve ever felt.’

She confessed: “I felt like I’d dropped about five years from my age.”

The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director has also had her composite bonds removed.

