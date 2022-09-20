Lottie Tomlinson Gushes Over Baby Boy Lucky In New Family Photo With Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson shared a new family snap with Lewis Burton and baby Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson has shared an adorable new family photo with her boyfriend Lewis Burton and their son, Lucky.

Lottie Tomlinson has shared a glimpse at how she’s been settling into life as a new mama after welcoming her baby boy Lucky just six weeks ago.

She and her boyfriend Lewis Burton have been getting to grips with being first-time parents after welcoming their son, who has made a handful of appearances on Lottie’s Instagram since.

Their latest family photo has us all in awe as the influencer and younger sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson shared a new family snap of the trio.

Lottie Tomlinson's Brother Louis Meets His Baby Nephew

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future': Release Date, Tracklist & The Full Lowdown

Lottie Tomlinson gushed about her newborn son Lucky. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

She uploaded a photo of her cosying up to Lewis, who held an adorable Lucky, as she simply wrote: “My family,” alongside a heart emoji.

It wasn’t long before friends and fans flooded the comments to comment on their ‘beautiful family’, with many adding how ‘proud’ they are.

Lottie, 24, has been adding all the sweet snaps of her newborn to her Instagram highlight named after him, showing all of her adorable moments with Lewis and Lucky.

Lottie Tomlinson welcomed her son Lucky with Lewis Burton in August. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson gave birth to her first baby boy in August. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been together for two years. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram

The Tanologist founder has also shared the most wholesome pictures and clips of her son meeting her siblings for the first time.

Lottie and Lewis first announced the birth of their baby in August, with the social media star writing: “Dreams do come true,” alongside a black-and-white picture of her son’s torso and hands.

The couple have been dating since summer 2020, when photos emerged of them getting cosy on a trip to Ibiza.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital