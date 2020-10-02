Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shortlisted For Ethnicity Award After BLM Support

2 October 2020, 15:19

Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall are up for an Ethnicity Award
Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall are up for an Ethnicity Award. Picture: Getty

Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been nominated for an ethnicity award after their vocal support for Black Lives Matter.

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock used their platforms as part of Little Mix to actively support the Black Lives Matter movement and their activism has landed them each a nomination for an Ethnicity Award.

The singers attended the protests in London after George Floyd’s death and shared their experiences of racism in the weeks that followed, in a bid to spread the awareness of social injustice and racial inequalities that are still very much present in society today.

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At 'Ungrateful' Claims After Venting About Having A Bad Day

The Ethnicity Awards celebrate figures in the public eye and organisations who commit to improving the lives of ethnic minorities.

Little Mix are currently hosting The Search
Little Mix are currently hosting The Search. Picture: Getty

Both Jade and Leigh-Anne have opened up about their experiences of racism in recent months, encouraging such important discussions to become ‘the norm’.

Leigh-Anne is even working on a documentary titled Colourism and Race to “bring such discussions to a wider audience.”

The singer opened up about her earliest experience of racism in Channel 4 documentary The Talk in August, revealing she first encountered racism aged nine.

Alongside her parents John and Deborah, she recalled: "I had a little incident in primary school, a boy wrote on a bit of paper, ‘Name: Leigh-Anne, age: nine, nationality: Jungle.’

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been vocal about their experiences of racism
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been vocal about their experiences of racism. Picture: Getty

"I saw it and my heart just dropped, I knew it was racism, I was nine years old, and I was just distraught by it."

She also revealed feeling she had to work ’10 times harder’ as the black girl in Little Mix and worried she was the ‘least favourite’ of the group.

Jade has also spoken out about her experiences, saying on the No Country for Young Women podcast she felt “ashamed” of her background while at school.

“I think because I was bullied quite badly in school because of the colour of my skin and for being Arab I wasn’t very proud of who I was,” she recalled.

The girls are nominated for an Ethnicity Award alongside the likes of Jorja Smith, Lewis Hamilton and Jameela Jamil.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Test your knowledge on Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Little Mix

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Fans Are Convinced His Third Album On The Way- Potential Title, Release Date & Collabs
Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

Gigi Hadid's name necklace is adorable.

Gigi Hadid Unveils Name Necklace After Welcoming Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown!

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Cooking’ Up New Music

Jeffree Star accused his boyfriend of stealing from him

Jeffree Star Accuses Boyfriend Andre Marhold Of ‘Stealing From Him’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi