Perrie Edwards Hits Back At 'Ungrateful' Claims After Venting About Having A Bad Day

Perrie Edwards craves her childhood again after having bad day. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has been venting about having a bad day on her Instagram feed and hit out at those who labelled her 'ungrateful'.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been craving her childhood and 'simpler times' after having a bad day, having taken to her Instagram page to vent about feeling like 'sh**'.

The 27-year-old 'Holiday' singer was feeling a little low, and posted some seriously nostalgic 90s memorabilia, whilst warning anyone who wanted to call her 'ungrateful' to.. ahem, get lost, shall we say.

Perrie Edwards is wishing for simpler times after having a bad day. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Writing to her 10 million followers, Perrie wrote: "I had one of those days today where I felt like utter sh**."

"It happens."

"And I thought about innocent, little, naive Perrie sat on her inflatable chair, surrounded by beanie babies, and her pink phone (that didn't actually work btw it was never plugged in)."

"And I just wanted to turn back time for a quick second."

Perrie Edwards tells those calling her ungrateful to 's*** her d***'. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Following the post with a photo of a Furby, she continued:

"They really were the best of times!"

"Not a care or worry in the world."

"And before you all call me ungrateful for having a moan... suck my d***!"

She and bandmates Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade have just kicked off their latest venture, Little Mix: The Search, a quest to find the next big band who will support them on their upcoming 'Confetti' tour, which Perrie admitted left her having sleepless nights.

She told The Mirror: "There have been a lot of tears and we’ve had sleepless nights thinking about the bands. We’re that involved."

"I just cry to my mam the whole time."

"She goes, ‘I know it must be very emotional but you’ve got to stay strong. You’re experienced in this now.’ And I’m like, ‘But it’s really hard’".

Their show airs on Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

