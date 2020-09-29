Perrie Edwards Reveals She’s Had ‘Tears And Sleepless Nights’ Over Little Mix: The Search

Little Mix: The Search has been an 'emotional rollercoaster' for Perrie Edwards. Picture: BBC

Perrie Edwards has revealed she’s had ‘tears and sleepless nights’ over Little Mix: The Search.

Little Mix: The Search has finally dropped, but Perrie Edwards has admitted it’s not all been fun as herself, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have cried ‘a lot of tears’ over the contestants.

Perrie recently opened up in an interview about how she often sobs to her mum because she’s ‘that involved’.

Perrie Edwards has admitted she cries to her mum over Little Mix: The Search contestants. Picture: instagram

She told the Mirror: “There have been a lot of tears and we’ve had sleepless nights thinking about the bands. We’re that involved.

“I just cry to my mam the whole time. She goes, ‘I know it must be very emotional but you’ve got to stay strong. You’re experienced in this now.’ And I’m like, ‘But it’s really hard’.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.”

The BBC talent show officially launched on Saturday night, 5 months after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

However, the show was definitely worth the wait according to fans on Twitter.

“The search is the best talent show out there! I loved it! Can’t wait for tomorrow #LittleMixTheSearch @LittleMix @LMTheSearch,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “Little Mix deserve 22 seasons of the search ! I LOVE THEM #TheSearch.”

Little Mix: The Search continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.

