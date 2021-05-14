Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Display Baby Bumps In Acoustic ‘Confetti’ Video

Little Mix release new music video amid baby news. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix released a show-stopping acoustic performance of 'Confetti', singing better than ever before amid Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancy announcements.

It's been a busy week for Little Mix after making award show history as well as proudly announcing two pregnancies, now the girl group have delighted fans with a new rendition of their hit song ‘Confetti’.

This stunning performance proves exactly why the band is at the top of their game, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards delivering their iconic vocals whilst pregnant.

They took to socials to announce the acoustic performance: “Seeing as we added all the ad-libs to Confetti we had to do an acoustic version for you”

The trio packed out the song with stunning harmonies, impressive riffs and power belting but despite the dazzling performance fans couldn't help but notice Perrie and Leigh-Anne's baby bumps on full show.

Fans were quick to praise the ladies dazzling performance in the comments, "Perrie was floating from octave to octave and sounding better than ever".

"The fact that they’ve done this while sitting down and being pregnant really shows how powerful and talented these girls are. I’m so happy they won best British group, totally deserved it."

Now that the exciting baby news is public knowledge we can expect to see more glowing pregnancy looks from the expectant mothers, especially as they are currently teasing new music!

Little Mix proudly wear matching ensembles as they collect their award. Picture: Getty

Fans are excited to see more of the girls as their baby bumps grow. Picture: Getty

The video was released among rumours that there could be a new track from the girl group sooner than we thought, with 'Heartbreak Anthem' expected to be the first song they release without Jesy Nelson.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne are showing that women really can do it all, and do it whilst pregnant too!

