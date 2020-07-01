Lili Reinhart Apologises For 'Insensitive' Sideboob Instagram About Breonna Taylor's Murder

Lili Reinhart apologises for 'virtue signalling' Instagram shot about Breonna Taylor's murder. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has apologised after posting an 'insensitive' nude shot of herself whilst advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has apologised for an 'insensitive' Instagram post of herself naked to 'get people's attention' and then promote justice be served for murdered US citizen Breonna Taylor.

The now-deleted post has been labelled 'lighthearted virtue signalling' that is inappropriate when discussing a woman who has been killed, and the actress has taken the criticism on board, admitting she's trying to 'learning and trying to do better.'

Riverdale Cast Speak Out After Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart And Two Other Co-Stars Are Accused Of Sexual Assault

The post of her naked on a beach was captioned: "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."

The actress has been vocal during the lates wave of BLM and used her significant platform to give a voice to Black activists, but she has acknowledged her post was not appropriate.

Lili Reinhart deletes sultry Instagram pointing to Breonna Taylor's death. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

People quickly branded the post a 'weird and gross' excuse to post a sexy snap, with someone pointing out it is not climate change being discussed, but the murder of a Black woman at the hands of the police.

One user wrote: "I wasn’t going to say anything about this because I like Lili however I get why people are taken a back by this post it makes everything she’s been doing feel performative rather than genuine, it was in extremely bad taste."

"I hope she apologizes for it."

I wasn’t going to say anything about this because I like Lili however I get why people are taken a back by this post it makes everything she’s been doing feel performative rather than genuine, it was in extremely bad taste. I hope she apologizes for it — BLM ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AHS_Langdons) June 29, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old wrote: "I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me."

"I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended."

"I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

Lili Reinhart apologises for 'insensitive' Instagram photo. Picture: Twitter @lilireinhart

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart apologises for posting nude shot whilst discussing death of Breonna Taylor. Picture: Twitter @lilireinhart

You can sign the petitions to demand Breonna Taylor's killers are brought to justice here and here.

There are also a variety of other resources and petitions you can access here to help educate yourself and aid the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you would like to donate money to Black Lives Matter UK, here are a list of organisations.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News