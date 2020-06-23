Riverdale Cast Speak Out After Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart And Two Other Co-Stars Are Accused Of Sexual Assault

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have supported their Riverdale co-stars. Picture: Getty

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have spoken out in support of their colleagues following sexual assault allegations involving Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes took to social media to address the sexual assault claims four of their castmates have become victim of.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa have denied the allegations made against them by several anonymous Twitter users on Sunday – posted the day the accounts were set-up.

Riverdale Series 5 Time Jump Skips 5 Years & Their College Years- Everything We Know So Far

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Camila addressed the allegations and stood by her Riverdale co-stars.

She called the claims “incredibly destructive” and said it “proves there are sickening people in this world.”

Camila Mendes stood by her Riverdale castmates. Picture: Camila Mendes/Instagram

Camila Mendes shared a statement on Instagram. Picture: Camila Mendes/Instagram

On Instagram, she wrote to her 23.5 million followers: "It's incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault. Whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the me too movement.

“It's sickening and doesn't prove anything except that there are twisted people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions.”

She ended the statement: “Sending love to my castmates who had to deal with this nonsense. love you guys.”

Madelaine Petsch also slammed the accusations, saying she’s “really unsure” why anyone would make such claims, adding: “And as someone who has been sexually assaulted, I have no words.”

Four of the Riverdale cast were accused of sexual assault. Picture: Getty

Posting on Instagram Stories, the Cheryl Blossom actress said: “Hi everyone, I've been really focusing on my social media platforms on posting about the BLM movement and how to support that and voting and making sure we get that f***head out of office.”

“But today, it has brought to my attention that four of my castmates were falsely accused of sexual assault.

“And I'm really unsure as to why anyone would think that's OK to do its so f****n nuts and hard to go through. And as someone who has been sexually assaulted, I have no words.”

Vanessa Morgan's name was also included in one of the now-retracted allegations. Picture: Getty

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

She continued: “This is the reason why I was scared to come forward and talk about my experiences because I was afraid that someone would tell me that I was lying or that it didn't actually happen.”

One of the users of the Twitter accounts which posted the allegations about Vanessa and KJ later admitted they were lying.

Cole Sprouse meanwhile has said he will be taking legal action to “get to the root” of the claims.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Riverdale News