Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Shut Down Sexual Assault Allegations

Cole Sprouse was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous Twitter user. Picture: Getty

After an anonymous Twitter user claimed she was sexually assaulted by Cole Sprouse, both he and Lili Reinhart shut down the rumours.

Riverdale stars, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took to Twitter to deny any allegations that Cole sexually assaulted a fan in 2013.

He denied allegations that he nor three of his Riverdale co-stars abused a woman at a New Year's Eve party, after she anonymously posted the claim on social media.

The The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor wrote a series of posts to his Twitter followers, stating that these allegations were damaging to the victims of sexual assault.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

"Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter," he said.

"I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.

"False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue."

Lili Reinhart defended Cole Sprouse amidst sexual assault allegations. Picture: Getty

Cole went on to say that the Twitter account, with the handle @Victori66680029, was the "latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel [Cole's] cast mates and me".

Earlier that day, the Twitter account - which was set up on the same day as the allegations were posted - said that Cole invited her to his party on New Year's Eve in 2013, when he took advantage of her.

Many of Cole's Riverdale co-stars supported the actor, including Vanessa Morgan who shared many of Cole's posts, while Lili Reinhart, Cole's ex, wrote her own lengthy statement.

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast," said the Hustlers star. "I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault.

"It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated."

According to Lili, they are seeking legal action over the claims made against the Riverdale actors; "This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them."