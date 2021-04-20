Liam Payne Explains How He And Son Bear Have 'Connected' More During Lockdown

Liam Payne says he's 'connected' with Bear more recently. Picture: YouTube/Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne has opened up about the struggles of lockdown and how he's been spending time with his son, Bear.

Liam Payne has shared some new updates about his life with fans in a new YouTube video.

In the clip, the One Direction star opened up about his son, Bear, who he shares with ex Cheryl.

Speaking about how he’s connected more with his 4-year-old child during lockdown, he said: “Most of all through this lockdown it’s been difficult to see Bear at certain points but I’ve actually connected with my son a bit more, which is fantastic.

“I’ve definitely been enjoying not being too far away from them, which has been great.”

Liam Payne recently cut his lockdown locks. Picture: @lukebensonhair/Instagram

Liam Payne said he's grown closer to his son Bear. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Going on to explain just how much Bear is growing, Liam added: “He’s just growing at such a speedy rate, as children do, really, it’s crazy to watch it.

“He had a great birthday, which I went down to, which was fantastic - yeah, it’s been great.”

This comes after the ‘Familiar’ singer told Glamour earlier this month that he’s “closer than ever” with his ex-girlfriend and Girls Aloud star, Cheryl as well as their son.

He said: “I mean, Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved."

Liam Payne has praised Cheryl for being the 'best' person to co-parent with. Picture: @cherylofficial/Instagram

Liam continued: “It's very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime. And it's been really lovely, and I'm closer to them than I've ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice.

“But bedtime FaceTime can go really well sometimes. Or I bought him some toys yesterday that I showed them on the FaceTime and it was like I had to go and travel over and hand the toys over the fence!”

Liam, who is now engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry, dated Cheryl for two and a half years, before splitting in 2018.

