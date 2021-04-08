Liam Payne Is Auditioning For Movies As He Turns Talents To Acting

8 April 2021, 17:39

Liam Payne wants to take on Hollywood
Liam Payne wants to take on Hollywood. Picture: Getty
One Direction Liam Payne is turning his talents to acting after conquering the music scene.

Each of the One Direction members; Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have had massive international success since going their separate ways.

Liam Payne Recalls Being The ‘Grown Up’ Member Of One Direction

And with a bunch of solo songs to his name such as bangers ‘Strip That Down’, ‘Familiar’ and ‘Bedroom Floor’, Liam is turning his attention to acting.

One Direction have been successful as individuals since going on hiatus ini 2015
One Direction have been successful as individuals since going on hiatus ini 2015. Picture: Getty

Opening up to Glamour about his hopes to hit the big screen, Liam said he’s done a lot of audition tapes but is yet to land a role.

“I’ve done a lot of auditions, a lot of tapes,” he said. “The thing about acting somebody told me, it’s very much like: are you right for the part and is the part right for you? I think it takes a lot of talent, luck and judgment going into acting to actually get into a job.”

Liam said he’s found it “frustrating” that so far he’s got to the final few candidates in a casting process, but has missed out each time.

Liam Payne wants to turn his talents to acting
Liam Payne wants to turn his talents to acting. Picture: Getty

He continued: “I mean, hat's off to anybody who does it because it's a long process. I seem to get through to like the final five or final three people for every role and then not quite get it. Which is frustrating but, you know, that’s how it goes.

“I've had a fair few auditions and I was lucky enough to get into the final five again for one audition that I got to meet Steven Spielberg [a couple of years ago] on my 25th birthday which was quite amazing. But it's been fairly slow through the pandemic obviously.”

As he continues to craft his acting career however, Liam is headed back into the studio to make more music after releasing debut EP ‘LP1’ in 2019.

