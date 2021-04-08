Liam Payne Recalls Being The ‘Grown Up’ Member Of One Direction

Liam Payne opened up about his role in One Direction. Picture: PA/Instagram

Liam Payne has opened up about his time in One Direction and explained how he was branded the responsible bandmate.

Liam Payne has recalled some very fond memories about being in One Direction over the years, and his latest anecdote has led him to speak about his role in the band.

Speaking to Glamour, the ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker opened up about how he was portrayed in 1D, explaining his role alongside his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

When asked if he could give his younger self some advice before going into the band in 2010, he admitted that he would’ve liked to “relax” more as he found himself to feel like the “grown-up” one.

Liam said: “I think just have more fun and relax a little bit.”

Liam Payne opened up about his time in One Direction. Picture: PA

The ‘Familiar’ star added: “I think I was a very serious child, one of those man-childs, I was a man in a child's body pretty early on.

“And I think I would have avoided that stage, to be honest with you. To enter One Direction as that difficult, because it just meant that I got completely a different job to everybody else.”

He was then asked if he meant he was the “grown-up” one, to which he replied: “That was it. And it was boring. I should have just larked around and thrown plates out the window and stuff!”

The boys have always spoken highly about their time in the band, with fans enjoying every last anecdote they’ve shared about their tour memories.

One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: PA

Liam also gave special mention to Louis in the interview, with who fans already know he has a super close friendship, explaining that they always have each other to talk through things.

“Louis from my band has always been quite great to sit with me and talk with me about stuff. And if I'm feeling a certain way. We've been quite good with each other, actually in that respect and helping each other out, which has been nice,” Liam added.

