Liam Payne Reenacts Singing Zayn Malik’s Famous High Note In ‘You & I’ After He Left One Direction

Liam Payne's fans reacted to him singing Zayn Malik's part in 'You & I'. Picture: PA/Instagram

Liam Payne took to his Instagram live and reminisced about the first time he had to sing Zayn Malik’s part in ‘You & I’ after the father-to-be left One Direction.

Liam Payne has given fans yet another reason to Stan him after taking to Instagram to give us a One Direction throwback.

The ‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker jumped on Instagram live to give us a serious amount of 12/10 content and fans are freaking out about one moment in particular.

Reminiscing about an iconic time all Directioners will remember, Liam took it back to the time he sang Zayn Malik’s famous high note in ‘You & I’.

This was also the first time he performed alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, without the father-to-be.

Liam hit Zayn's high note so effortlessly I'm forever stunned by him and his talent pic.twitter.com/QsqODwpCW9 — Niv (@OWildeLarry) April 4, 2018

Liam Payne fans reacted to him singing Zayn's part in the song. Picture: Twitter

Not only did Liam talk about the performance, he even reenacted the high note, once again, and sent fans into meltdown.

He said: “When we did that show with Zayn at first not being there and I had to do that big, ‘and you and I’, bit and it was the scariest thing I think I’ve ever done in my life.

“No wonder he buggered off, it was a scary old job," he joked.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one taking to Twitter to write: "Liam just said “no wonder he buggered off it’s a scary job” talking about trying to hit Zayn’s high notes after he left [crying emojis].”

One Direction recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA

“Why is no one talking about the fact liam said no wonder zayn buggered off after talking about the you & i high note ahjdhwishjs i fully died [crying emoji] [sic],” penned another.

A third added: “Liam said "no wonder he buggered off" cause of how high zayn sang the you and i note plz sir dont make me cry [sic].”

Zayn left the band back in 2015, a year before the band decided to go on their hiatus.

