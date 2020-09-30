Liam Payne Congratulates Ex One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik On Arrival Of Baby With Gigi Hadid

Liam Payne congratulated Zayn Malik on his baby girl. Picture: Getty / Zayn Malik/Instagram

Liam Payne and ex bandmate Zayn Malik are two out of the three One Direction singers to become dads.

Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl over a week ago and have been flooded with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends ever since.

Leading the well-wishes from Zayn’s former One Direction bandmates, Liam – who is engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry – was the first of the foursome to publicly congratulate the couple on the baby girl.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are yet to send their congratulations over social media but may have done so in private.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

As he spoke to his thousands of fans on Instagram live, Liam made sure to send his love after fans bombarded his comments asking about Zayn’s news.

“Oh yeah congratulations Zayn and Gigi as well actually yes, very lovely news this morning. Bless them, starting a family.”

Liam too became a parent in 2017 when he and ex Cheryl welcomed their baby boy, Bear.

Meanwhile, Louis was the first of the band to welcome a baby after he and close friend Briana Jungwirth had son Freddie, now four.

Liam Payne sent his well-wishes over Instagram live. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Liam has frequently been taking to Instagram live recently, fuelling fans’ hopes he has a new music era coming.

Fans have been connecting the dots after noticing Liam changed his bio, removed a pinned tweet and posed for a new photo shoot with Esquire Mexico.

Zayn is also at the beginning of his new music launch after dropping new single ‘Better’ the day after announcing his baby girl’s arrival.

