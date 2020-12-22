Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry Share Rare Steamy Snap From Topless Photoshoot

22 December 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 10:55

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been dating since summer 2019
Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been dating since summer 2019. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram / PA

It’s not often that One Direction star Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry share photos of one another on social media, but the model’s latest upload just took things to a whole new level.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been together for over a year now, choosing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and mostly off of social media, even after getting engaged.

While Liam did recently reveal some impressive drawings he sketched of his fiancée, it’s rare to see the pair appear on one another’s Instagram accounts.

Liam Payne's Message To Jesy Nelson & Little Mix Touched On One Direction's Experience

But on Monday night Maya chose to throw it back to their joint modelling shoot for Tings magazine.

In a picture captured by photographer Justin Campbell, a topless Liam and Maya posed for a black and white snap, with Liam wrapping his arm around his other half.

The photo was taken this year for the publication's March issue, with Liam looking unrecognisable with shorter locks than he’s been showing off recently.

These days, the ‘Strip That Down’ singer has longer, shaggy locks grown from weeks spent in quarantine.

Maya Henry and Liam Payne don't often share their relationship on social media
Maya Henry and Liam Payne don't often share their relationship on social media. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Maya uploaded the steamy snap next to a solo shoot of her modelling Calvin Klein underwear, looking unrecognisable with long pink hair.

“How it’s going v how it started,” she captioned it.

Fans of the couple were left speechless by the risqué snaps, flooding the comments with sweaty face emojis and heart- eyes.

Name a better looking couple. I’ll wait.

