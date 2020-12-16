Liam Payne's Message To Jesy Nelson & Little Mix Touched On One Direction's Experience

Liam Payne has opened up about Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix, sending a heartfelt message to them all and drawing on his own experience in One Direction having been in a very similar, unique situation himself.

During a TikTok live, the 27-year-old was asked his thoughts on Jesy's decision to leave nine years after they started and he had nothing but kind words for them all.

Liam said: "It's always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing."

"Having been there myself, I feel like Zayn had left for pretty much the same reasons in a weird way.

"I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best with carrying on as a three."

"It's a tough time and I do feel for them, because everyone is watching in that little fish bowl at the moment."

"No one really understands what is going on and how it feels for some people."

"I'm sending a lot of love to Little Mix."

The singer joked Jesy had 'Zayned' but quickly made it clear he has enormous sympathy with them and can relate to what they are going through as he, Harry, Liam and Louis continued as a four piece after Zayn decided to leave 1D back in 2015.

Both bands came from The X Factor and have gone onto achieve global stardom, so naturally people cannot help but draw comparisons to the situations five years apart.

It's always amazing to see pop stars supporting each other, especially during difficult times and even better if they can offer a relatable shoulder to cry on!

We love to see it.

