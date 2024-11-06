One Direction fans urge the public to not go to Liam Payne's funeral

One Direction fans urge people to not go to Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Liam Payne's funeral is set to be held this week and fans are urging Directioners to not turn up.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away in Argentina on 16th October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony.

Liam died aged just 31 years old. The news shocked the world and has had a particularly lasting impact on his friends, family and fans. One Direction formed in 2010 on X Factor and had six years of phenomenal success before their hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2016.

In those six years, they accumulated a huge worldwide fanbase, so big that as news of Liam's funeral has been revealed, some fans have had to remind others in the fandom to not crash the funeral in an attempt to see Liam's bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Liam Payne passed in October 2024. Picture: Getty

Reportedly a close friend to Liam has told the MailOnline that Liam is going to have a "a very big send off". Their source said arrangements are in place for once his body is back in Britain, adding that the details are "under wraps".

As the republication reported that Liam's funeral is set to take place a few days after his body is returned to the UK, people have come out to discourage fans from attending.

On TikTok a user with the handle '@orlacordial' posted a video saying: "This is your friendly reminder that if you're thinking of going to Liam Payne's funeral to look at One Direction members. Don't.

Liam Payne fans petition for permanent memorial in Wolverhampton. Picture: Getty

"This is your friendly reminder that if you're thinking of going to Liam Payne's funeral to try and ask for pictures of One Direction members. Don't.

"This is your friendly reminder that if you're thinking of going to Liam Payne's funeral just to take pictures of people in mourning, don't. Don't.

"This is your friendly reminder that Liam was a son, a brother and a father. And if you're thinking of going to Liam Payne's funeral, think again."

This post has been circulating on X. Picture: X / @laura_gomezNPLF

Fan account 'Remembering Liam Payne' on X reposted the video and said: "A reminder to everyone thinking of going to Liam's funeral.

"A few articles have stated how the funeral will be private and low-key so please, let his loved ones mourn in peace and privacy.

"Memorials were for the fans, his funeral is for the people who knew him personally."

Other fans have shared posts encouraging people to not share the day, time or location of his funeral and have told people 'do not go to show your support'.

