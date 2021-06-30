Liam Payne Shares Glimpse Of Family Life In Rare Selfie With His Sisters

Liam Payne shared a selfie with his sisters for the first time in years. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

By Capital FM

Liam Payne treated fans to an unseen photo with his sisters Nicola and Ruth.

Liam Payne recently enjoyed a family trip home to Wolverhampton to celebrate his niece’s first birthday.

It’s been a while since the ‘Familiar’ star shared snaps with his family back home, which is why fans were in awe of the adorable photo he shared with his two big sisters!

Taking to Instagram, Liam shared a selfie of him stood right in the middle of his sisters, Nicola and Ruth, alongside the sweet caption: “Family time.”

The three siblings were all smiles at the family gathering, and it wasn’t long before fans took to the comments to celebrate their rare appearance on the ‘gram together.

Liam Payne shared a rare photo with his sisters Ruth and Nicola. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Drawing attention to Liam’s recent blonde hair makeover, many pointed out how the trio now looked more alike than when the former One Direction star had his brown locks.

“The Paynos said ‘Blondes have more fun’”, wrote one fan.

“Now you’re all 3 blondes [crying emojis] This shouldn’t make me so emotional. You all look so good,” added another.

A third simply commented: “AWWW THIS IS ADORABLE!!”, and we completely agree!

Ruth commented on Liam Payne's family selfie. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne with his sisters Ruth and Nicola at the 1D This Is Us premiere. Picture: Twitter

Ruth even took to the comments, writing: “It had been way too long for us all to be together xx [sic].”

This comes after Liam was photographed with his ex Cheryl for the first time in three years, as they both went to Wolverhampton together to celebrate the family occasion.

The former couple, who share 4-year-old son Bear, have remained good friends following their split in 2018, as they co-parent their child together.

