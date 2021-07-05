Liam Payne Reaches Out To Ex Maya Henry In Cryptic Post Hinting Split Was A 'Mistake’

Liam Payne shared a series of cryptic posts about ex Maya Henry. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Liam Payne tagged his ex Maya Henry in an emotional post where he hinted at regretting their split.

Liam Payne has reached out to his ex-fiancé Maya Henry in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Hinting that he feels their split was a ‘mistake’, Liam took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of cryptic posts.

Liam Payne Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of His New Single

He wrote: “Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it.”

In another post, he said: “‘F**k me I am wise… I love you, we calm.”

Liam Payne hinted at Maya Henry split being a 'mistake'. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne shared a series of cryptic posts online. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Going on to make it clear who the messages were about, Liam added another post tagging his former long-term girlfriend Maya.

The 21-year-old model is yet to address the posts.

This comes after Liam revealed last month that he and Maya had called it quits after less than two years together.

The couple got engaged last year after their relationship got serious during lockdown, but they went on to end their romance 10 months later.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry ended their relationship last month. Picture: PA

Liam Payne tagged Maya Henry in the emotional post. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

The former One Direction star confirmed their split in Steve Barlett’s podcast Diary of a CEO.

He said: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships.

“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.

“I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for the both of us. I hope she’s happy.”

Following Liam’s cryptic posts over the weekend, fans have been reaching out to him to send him supportive messages.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital