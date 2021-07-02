Liam Payne Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of His New Single

2 July 2021, 15:17

Liam Payne teased the name of his new single
Liam Payne teased the name of his new single. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is soon releasing a new single… and have fans sussed out the title?

Liam Payne is on the verge of releasing new music and fans are investigating his every move in the run-up.

After a tweet reply to one of his diehard fans, Liam appeared to give away the name of his next song.

Liam Payne Shares Glimpse Of Family Life In Rare Selfie With His Sisters

A follower with the profile name ‘sunshine’ reached out to the One Direction star and he replied with a teasing message.

Liam Payne is about to release new music
Liam Payne is about to release new music. Picture: Getty

“You have a fabulous profile name and you will find out VERY VERY SOON why,” he responded.

So not only do we pretty much know the name of the new song now, but we know it’s coming imminently.

Naturally, the rest of his followers were quick to pick up on the clue.

Liam Payne marked his new chapter with a blonde makeover
Liam Payne marked his new chapter with a blonde makeover. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

“Let it be true,” one person replied, as another said: “Mini hint!”

Nothing marks a new era like a makeover and last month the 28-year-old dyed his brunette locks bleach blonde.

New chapter pending…

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son

Love Island

Maya Hawke stars in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1

Who Is Maya Hawke? Meet The Fear Street And Stranger Things Star

Taylor Swift has released new music yet again!

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' Lyrics Touch On Mental Health And Relationships

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' prom virtual concert has fans obsessed!

How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' Prom Concert Film

Louis Tomlinson's 2017 performance of 'Miss You' is going viral on Twitter again

Louis Tomlinson's 2017 Royal Variety Performance Is Having A Moment

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills