Liam Payne Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of His New Single

2 July 2021, 15:17
Liam Payne is soon releasing a new single… and have fans sussed out the title?
Liam Payne is on the verge of releasing new music and fans are investigating his every move in the run-up.
After a tweet reply to one of his diehard fans, Liam appeared to give away the name of his next song.
A follower with the profile name ‘sunshine’ reached out to the One Direction star and he replied with a teasing message.
“You have a fabulous profile name and you will find out VERY VERY SOON why,” he responded.
So not only do we pretty much know the name of the new song now, but we know it’s coming imminently.
Naturally, the rest of his followers were quick to pick up on the clue.
📲 | Liam Payne's new single "sunshine" is set to release very very soon, like very soon pic.twitter.com/NhmELIdf9d— sri is k's gf !! ᴸᴾ (@zjmsromantics) July 1, 2021
“Let it be true,” one person replied, as another said: “Mini hint!”
Nothing marks a new era like a makeover and last month the 28-year-old dyed his brunette locks bleach blonde.
New chapter pending…
