Here’s the lowdown on Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ including the release date, tracklist and features.

Lewis Capaldi fans have been patiently waiting for his second album to drop following the success of his debut chart-topper, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.’

The Scottish hitmaker confirmed in October last year that his second project is finally on its way, three years after his first album filled our playlists with emotional ballads - and the follow-up is titled ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

The ‘Somebody You Loved’ singer dropped his Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now a month ahead of the release of his new record - but when exactly is his new album coming out?

What’s the tracklist and are there any features?

Here’s what we know…

When is Lewis Capaldi’s second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ coming out?

Lewis confirmed that the release date for his second album is May 19th.

The superstar has already kicked off his world tour also, so fans are hoping to hear some of the new bops from the album at shows once they’re released.

BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀



~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~



pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 x



pre-order 👉 https://t.co/p67jgEQNbo pic.twitter.com/kKlzC3cGrJ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

What’s the tracklist for Lewis Capaldi’s second album?

A tracklist is yet to be released for Lewis’ new album, but he has already dropped three singles in the run-up to it:

‘Forget Me’

‘Pointless’

‘How I’m Feeling Now’

There are set to be 12 tracks altogether on ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, so fans can expect nine new bops they haven’t heard before.

Is Lewis Capaldi collaborating with anyone on ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’?

Since Lewis is yet to share the tracklist for his upcoming album, it’s not known if any features will appear.

Lewis has a lot of pop star friends, though, so if he does decide to collaborate with anyone, we know he has a great roster to work with!

He has previously collaborated with Jessie Reyez in 2018 for their track ‘Rush’, and Lewis has also performed a number of covers with his best friend Niall Horan in recent months - so who knows who will make a surprise appearance?

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info.

