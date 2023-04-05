Lewis Capaldi's Net Worth: How Much Does The Pop Star Make?

Lewis Capaldi's net worth revealed, how much has he earned from his music and documentary?

Lewis Capaldi has certainly been busy as he's treating fans to not just a new album in 2023, but a documentary too!

The 26-year-old musician is no stranger to the charts, with smash-hits such as 'Someone You Loved', 'Forget Me' and 'Pointless'; Lewis has built a hugely impressive discography since he first catapulted to fame in 2017.

Lewis' sophomore studio album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' is set for release this summer and his documentary How I'm Feeling Now dropped on Netflix on April 4.

But how have all of the singer-songwriter's projects contributed to his wealth? Read on to find out his net worth...

Lewis Capaldi has amassed a large net worth. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi's net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Lewis Capaldi has accumulated a whopping $10 million (£8 million).

The likes of album and singles sales, touring and merch have all contributed to this large sum; his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' sold over two million copies and quickly became a streaming giant.

Lewis is dropping his second album in May. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

The Mirror reports that Capaldi signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix during negotiations for his documentary, so his net worth could be even greater.

Another project that is set to see his wealth soar is the upcoming release of his second studio album which will come out on May 19.

The pop star's biggest purchase to date is the Glaswegian farmhouse that he bought in 2020 for £1.6 million.

