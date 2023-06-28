Lewis Capaldi Leans On Girlfriend After Cancelling Tour To Focus On Health

Lewis Capaldi has the support of his girlfriend. Picture: @elliemacdowall/Instagram/Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend Ellie MacDowall is supporting him after he cancelled his tour to focus on adjusting to his Tourrette's.

Lewis Capaldi has witnessed an outpouring of love after he shared a sentimental statement announcing the cancellation of his tour.

The 26-year-old star shared that he would be taking time away for the 'foreseeable future' to 'rest and recover', this came after his brief break from performing in early June.

In the aftermath of the news, reports whir that Lewis is being supported by his girlfriend Ellie MacDowall who he has been dating since the end of last year.

Lewis Capaldi Apologises After Struggling Through Glastonbury Set

A source spoke to the Daily Mail about his hiatus: "Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time."

Lewis Capaldi fans say star was 'smiling like a child' during Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from performing. Picture: Getty

Lewis and Ellie are thought to have begun their relationship in December but made their first public appearance together in February of this year.

The couple likes to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with the only insights into their romance being a few photos of Lewis buried in Ellie's carousel posts on Instagram.

The source continued to detail how the couple supports one another, saying: "He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him

"As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him," the insider revealed.

Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend is supporting him. Picture: @elliemacdowall/Instagram

Lewis took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival after taking a few weeks off to prepare for the performance, after struggling with a series of Tourette’s ticks the crowd helped him finish singing ‘Someone You Loved’.

Shortly after he cancelled the remainder of his tour dates and posted an emotional statement apologising to his fans, he wrote: "First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," he started off his statement.

Lewis went on to reveal that he's "still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s" and needs to "spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order".

He capped off the post: "Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital