Lewis Capaldi Leans On Girlfriend After Cancelling Tour To Focus On Health

28 June 2023, 10:23

Lewis Capaldi has the support of his girlfriend
Lewis Capaldi has the support of his girlfriend. Picture: @elliemacdowall/Instagram/Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend Ellie MacDowall is supporting him after he cancelled his tour to focus on adjusting to his Tourrette's.

Lewis Capaldi has witnessed an outpouring of love after he shared a sentimental statement announcing the cancellation of his tour.

The 26-year-old star shared that he would be taking time away for the 'foreseeable future' to 'rest and recover', this came after his brief break from performing in early June.

In the aftermath of the news, reports whir that Lewis is being supported by his girlfriend Ellie MacDowall who he has been dating since the end of last year.

Lewis Capaldi Apologises After Struggling Through Glastonbury Set

A source spoke to the Daily Mail about his hiatus: "Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time."

Lewis Capaldi fans say star was 'smiling like a child' during Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from performing
Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from performing. Picture: Getty

Lewis and Ellie are thought to have begun their relationship in December but made their first public appearance together in February of this year.

The couple likes to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with the only insights into their romance being a few photos of Lewis buried in Ellie's carousel posts on Instagram.

The source continued to detail how the couple supports one another, saying: "He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him

"As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him," the insider revealed.

Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend is supporting him
Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend is supporting him. Picture: @elliemacdowall/Instagram

Lewis took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival after taking a few weeks off to prepare for the performance, after struggling with a series of Tourette’s ticks the crowd helped him finish singing ‘Someone You Loved’.

Shortly after he cancelled the remainder of his tour dates and posted an emotional statement apologising to his fans, he wrote: "First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," he started off his statement.

Lewis went on to reveal that he's "still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s" and needs to "spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order".

He capped off the post: "Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Snoochie Shy reacts to Love Island's Zachariah getting pied by Kady

Love Island Star Zachariah Noble’s Famous Sister Reacts To Kady McDermott Swerving His Kiss

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowall?

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Love Island's Ruchee and Andre have sparked romance rumours since leaving the villa

Two Dumped Love Island Stars Pictured Getting Cosy After Leaving The Villa

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

The Eras Tour UK And Europe: All The Information On Taylor Swift's Dates

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star