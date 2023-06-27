Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates ‘For The Foreseeable Future’ In Emotional Statement
27 June 2023, 12:06
Lewis Capaldi will be taking a break from performing.
Lewis Capaldi announced he’s taking a break from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.
Just days after performing at Glastonbury,
Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his upcoming tour dates.
The Scottish hitmaker
took a brief break weeks ago where he took time off ahead of his Glastonbury performance to ‘rest and recover’ and he's now confirmed he’ll be taking extended time away from performing.
He took to the stage over the weekend to perform at the festival and apologised to fans after struggling to finish his set as people in the crowd sweetly helped him finish ‘Someone You Loved’ after he battled through his Tourette’s ticks and lost his voice.
Lewis Capaldi speaks ahead of album being released
Lewis Capaldi has cancelled the remainder of his tour for the foreseeable future.
He has now shared an emotional statement apologising to fans for the upcoming tour date cancellations, explaining that he's still learning to adjust to the impact of his Tourette’s.
This means he will no longer be performing at Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as the remainder of his tour dates this year.
Lewis’ full statement reads:
Hello everyone.
First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.
I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.
I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take times out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this part year when I've needed it more than ever.
I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.
All my love, always, Lewis x
Lewis Capaldi apologised after struggling through his Glastonbury set.
Lewis Capaldi shared an emotional statement explaining he'll be taking a break from performing.
Lewis’ tour was set to kick off at the end of June, when he was headed across the globe from the UK and Europe to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
We hope Lewis takes all the time he needs to recover and feel better.
