Missing Levi Davis Is Feared To Have Drowned In Barcelona Port In Devastating New Update

20 April 2023, 10:26

There's been a devastating update on Levi Davis' disappearance
There's been a devastating update on Levi Davis' disappearance. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

New evidence on the missing Levi Davis case suggests he may have drowned in the sea near Barcelona.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The family of missing X Factor star Levi Davis have been told that he may have drowned off the coast of Barcelona.

The former rugby star, 24, first went missing on October 29 after he was last seen leaving an Irish pub, with his passport later being found at the city’s ferry port.

Levi Davis’ Former X Factor Co-Stars Claim He Was ‘Being Blackmailed’ Before Disappearance

Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis 'Owed Over £100K’ Before Disappearance

His mother Julie Davis has now said in a statement that local police have told her they believe a man who was spotted in the sea close to the city’s port is likely to have been her son.

Spanish officers said they spoke to four crew members of a cruise liner that arrived in Barcelona at 6.30am on October 30 - the morning after Levi disappeared - who reported seeing a man in the sea wearing the same coloured top as Levi.

Susanna Reid comforts emotional mother of Levi Davis on GMB

Levi Davis is feared to have drowned in the Barcelona port
Levi Davis is feared to have drowned in the Barcelona port. Picture: Alamy

They also said the man shouted for help several times in English.

Julie said in a statement: “Extensive work has been done to track Levi's movements on the night of the 29 October and they [the police] are able to confirm that following his last reported sighting at the Hard Rock Café, Levi walked back down La Rambla and entered the commercial port.

“Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on 30 October have been investigated. Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing.

“A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency Sea and Air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.”

Levi Davis went missing in October last year
Levi Davis went missing in October last year. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have now also said that they have also discovered his phone signal was last picked up in the port during the early hours of October 30.

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra force, who had handed the case over to their specialist investigative unit, went on to say that “other lines of inquiry remain open and haven’t been ruled out”.

This comes after private investigator Gavin Burrows, who was hired by Levi’s family, confirmed in February that he was believed to have been blackmailed before his disappearance.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly been shooting her first music video

Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Jets Off To Turkey' To Shoot Music Video For First Solo Single

Twilight is coming to TV

The Twilight Saga Is Becoming A Television Series

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber spoke out...

Hailey Bieber Issues A Statement About Her Mental Health

The lowdown on XO, Kitty from the cast to the release date

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

TV & Film

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album ‘Hellmouth’: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star