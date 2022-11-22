Missing Rugby Player Levi Davis’ Passport Found By Police

22 November 2022, 12:19

Levi Davis' passport has been found in Barcelona
Levi Davis' passport has been found in Barcelona. Picture: Getty
Police in Barcelona searching for Levi Davis have found his passport.

Rugby player and The X Factor star Levi Davis hasn’t been heard from since 29th October, after he went to Barcelona alone.

Police in Spain have now discovered the 24-year-old’s passport as they continue to search for him.

Levi’s mum, Julie Davis, said the discovery of his passport was ‘very worrying’ after she flew to the city earlier this month to look for her son.

Concerns For Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis Grow As He's 'Spotted Looking Lost'

Without a passport, Levi wouldn’t be able to book a hotel or rent a property.

Levi Davis is a former Bath rugby player
Levi Davis is a former Bath rugby player. Picture: Getty
Thom Evans, Levi Davis and Ben Foden were on X Factor Celebrity in 2019
Thom Evans, Levi Davis and Ben Foden were on X Factor Celebrity in 2019. Picture: Getty

Julie told MailOnline she remains ‘hopeful’ Levi will come home.

The former Bath rugby player was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on 29th October, after leaving his friend in Ibiza days prior with just a backpack of his belongings.

Concerns for his welfare have been growing since.

Police have been investigating his disappearance following two unconfirmed sightings of him in the area.

Levi Davis hasn't been heard from since 29th October
Levi Davis hasn't been heard from since 29th October. Picture: Getty

One sighting claimed he ‘looked lost and confused’ in a homeless area of Barcelona.

It’s also believed his phone and bank accounts haven’t had any activity since he disappeared.

Spanish police said his phone signal was last detected near the city’s mainline train station on 29th October, but it hasn’t been used since.

