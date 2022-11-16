Concerns For Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis Grow As He's 'Spotted Looking Lost'

There has been a Levi Davis sighting in Spain. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

X Factor star Levi Davis has been spotted "looking lost and confused" two weeks after he initially went missing in Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Levi Davis, who is known as a rugby player and reality TV star, has reportedly been spotted after disappearing over two weeks ago.

The Celebrity X Factor contestant's agent and close friend Tom Varndell has revealed to the Mirror that they have received reports of potential sightings of Davis.

X Factor Star Levi Davis Missing After Heading To Spain Alone

An eyewitness has come forward stating that he was "spotted looking lost and confused" in a homeless area in Barcelona. Prior to this, the 24-year-old was last seen on October 29 at The Old Irish Pub in La Rambla in the Spanish city.

Following multiple appeals on social media as the search for the rugby star continues, an anonymous source revealed on November 14 that Levi has been seen looking disoriented.

Levi went missing at the end of October. Picture: Alamy

His mother Julie also issued a plea for more information on Good Morning Britain last week, she revealed that her son had suffered an injury whilst playing rugby which led to him taking a break away in Spain. She also said on the show that family had planned to fly out to Spain to continue the search for Levi.

His agent Tom told the publication: “They said he was seen at Placa Sant Agusti this morning (Monday, November 14), which is usually transited by homeless people.”

The information has been passed on to the Spanish forces as well as the West Midlands Police, as the sportsman hails from Birmingham.

Levi is known for his appearance on Celebrity X Factor. Picture: Alamy

"He seemed lost and confused apparently. If it is Levi, God knows what state he’s in right now," Levi's friend continued.

He went on to state that they're still verifying the validity of the sighting, saying: "It's just about trying to find out if there's any truth in it, any substance in it, and then go from there really.

“I don't know if Levi hasn't got any access to phone or internet or whatever," the agent worryingly admitted.

The Worthing Raiders player appeared on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside follower rugby names Thom Evans and Ben Foden as the singing trio, Try Stars. He was also featured on Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital