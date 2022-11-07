X Factor Star Levi Davis Missing After Heading To Spain Alone

Levi Davis has been reported missing. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Former X Factor hopeful and rugby player Levi Davis was last heard from on 29th October.

Levi Davis’ family and friends are growing concerned after he ‘suddenly’ left his friend in Ibiza to travel to Barcelona alone.

The X Factor: Celebrity singer and rugby star was last heard from on 29th October when he recorded a video at a pub in Barcelona, near the tourist street La Rambla.

Levi’s friend, Richard Squire, who lives in Ibiza said he told him he was going to see friends and left with just a small backpack.

Levi Davis on X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Alamy

Levi Davis plays for Worthing Raiders. Picture: Alamy

He is said to have got on a boat from Ibiza to mainland Spain.

Richard told the tabloids: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona.

“But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29. There’s been no word from him since.”

Concerned relatives have reported the 24-year-old, who also starred on X Factor: Celebrity and Celebs Go Dating, as missing to Spanish police.

His mum Julie has also appealed for information, saying the manner in which he disappeared has left the family worried.

Levi plays for Worthing Raiders and also works as a model. In 2019 he performed on X Factor: Celebrity with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans as Try Star.

Former England Rugby star Ben told the tabloids he's 'extremely concerned' for Levi's safety.

“He’s a kindhearted, talented soul who I’m proud to call a friend," Ben said. "He’s bravely shared with the public his personal struggles with his sexuality and mental health and right now it’s important he knows how loved he is and the support he has available.

“Anyone with any information or sightings please email: findlevidavis@gmail.com.”

