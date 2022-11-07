X Factor Star Levi Davis Missing After Heading To Spain Alone

7 November 2022, 12:39 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 12:42

Levi Davis has been reported missing
Levi Davis has been reported missing. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Former X Factor hopeful and rugby player Levi Davis was last heard from on 29th October.

Levi Davis’ family and friends are growing concerned after he ‘suddenly’ left his friend in Ibiza to travel to Barcelona alone.

The X Factor: Celebrity singer and rugby star was last heard from on 29th October when he recorded a video at a pub in Barcelona, near the tourist street La Rambla.

Levi’s friend, Richard Squire, who lives in Ibiza said he told him he was going to see friends and left with just a small backpack.

Levi Davis on X Factor: Celebrity
Levi Davis on X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Alamy
Levi Davis plays for Worthing Raiders
Levi Davis plays for Worthing Raiders. Picture: Alamy

He is said to have got on a boat from Ibiza to mainland Spain.

Richard told the tabloids: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona.

“But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29. There’s been no word from him since.”

Concerned relatives have reported the 24-year-old, who also starred on X Factor: Celebrity and Celebs Go Dating, as missing to Spanish police.

His mum Julie has also appealed for information, saying the manner in which he disappeared has left the family worried.

Levi plays for Worthing Raiders and also works as a model. In 2019 he performed on X Factor: Celebrity with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans as Try Star.

Former England Rugby star Ben told the tabloids he's 'extremely concerned' for Levi's safety.

“He’s a kindhearted, talented soul who I’m proud to call a friend," Ben said. "He’s bravely shared with the public his personal struggles with his sexuality and mental health and right now it’s important he knows how loved he is and the support he has available.

“Anyone with any information or sightings please email: findlevidavis@gmail.com.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

ITV has reportedly splashed out on a huge sum of money for this year's contestants

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2022 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celeb 24 hours after the 2022 series aired

Olivia Attwood Quits I’m A Celebrity Just 24 Hours After Entering The Jungle

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have sparked fallout rumours

Selena Gomez Addresses Fallout Rumours With Kidney Donor Friend Francia Raisa

The Backstreet Boys shared a touching tribute to Nick Carter's younger brother Aaron Carter after his passing

Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Nick Carter’s Brother Aaron Carter On Stage After He Dies Aged 34

Maisie Smith's mum called Max George 'family', fuelling those engagement rumours

Maisie Smith Further Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours

All of Molly-Mae Hague's stunning pregnancy pictures

All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star