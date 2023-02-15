Levi Davis’ Former X Factor Co-Stars Claim He Was ‘Being Blackmailed’ Before Disappearance

15 February 2023, 15:22

Levi Davis previously claimed he was being blackmailed before his disappearance
Levi Davis previously claimed he was being blackmailed before his disappearance. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Several former X Factor contestants have claimed that Levi Davis was being blackmailed before his disappearance in Barcelona.

New reports have emerged about the disappearance of former X Factor star Levi Davis as his former co-stars have claimed that he was, in fact, being blackmailed.

Former rugby star Levi had previously uploaded a video online about being blackmailed by people who had threatened to kill him, before the post was later deleted from his social media accounts.

Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis 'Owed Over £100K’ Before Disappearance

In the now-deleted video, Levi, 24, claimed the blackmail started shortly after he appeared on the ITV show back in 2019.

A private investigator who was hired by Levi’s family has shared an update regarding Levi’s disappearance, revealing that several of his X Factor co-stars have come forward to confirm the claims made by Levi himself.

Levi Davis first disappeared in October 2022
Levi Davis first disappeared in October 2022. Picture: Alamy

Private investigator Gavin Burrows tweeted: “Following Levi Davis' case being brought to light, we have received valuable alleged information from a number of former participants & other fellow contestants over a number of years, in the X-Factor program who have confirmed the claims made in Davis' video seem to be true.

"We believe that individuals allegedly took advantage of their position in the entertainment world as representatives, agents and/or public relations, not directly related to the X-Factor show, to engage in grooming practices on young people aspiring to participate in the program.

"Then, these individuals forced them to participate in supposedly sexually explicit videos for blackmail purposes. We can only allege, but we confirm we are actively investigating. Some of these individuals continue to hide and fear for their safety.

"We believe that Levi Davis is currently in hiding in an involuntary exile to protect himself from these toxic individuals. Additionally, as we continue our investigations, we have been approached by certain individuals related to the entertainment world.”

Levi Davis appeared on the X Factor in 2019
Levi Davis appeared on the X Factor in 2019. Picture: Getty
Levi Davis previously claimed he was being blackmailed
Levi Davis previously claimed he was being blackmailed. Picture: Alamy

"However, instead of being concerned about the investigation or Levi Davis' whereabouts, these individuals have focused on asking us about how we obtained the information and from whom we received it. This interest has further increased our list of suspects in the case,” he added.

His Line of Inquiry firm is offering a £10,000 reward for any information that could lead to Levi being found.

This comes weeks after it was reported that Levi was believed to have gotten himself into a huge debt of around £102,000 with the Somali mafia after his party lifestyle 'spiralled out of control'.

He first went missing four months ago after he was last seen leaving an Irish pub in Barcelona on October 29, with his passport later being found at the city’s ferry port.

