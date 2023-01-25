Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis 'Owed Over £100K’ Before Disappearance

25 January 2023, 12:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Levi Davis was reportedly in debt to the Somali mafia for over £100,000 before his disappearance.

Missing X Factor star Levi Davis was reportedly in over £100,000 debt to the Somali mafia before his disappearance as concerns are growing.

The 24-year-old professional rugby player went missing three months ago after he was last seen leaving an Irish pub in Barcelona on October 29, with his passport later being found at the city’s ferry port.

Levi Davis Made ‘Mystery’ €30 Payment Before Disappearance

British investigator Gavin Burrows was hired by Davis' distraught family to look into the disappearance after it was discovered that Levi hadn’t used his bank cards or social media since he vanished.

But it’s now been reported that Levi may have got himself into huge debt with the Somali mafia after his party lifestyle 'spiralled out of control'.

Levi Davis went missing three months ago
Levi Davis went missing three months ago. Picture: Alamy
Levi Davis played rugby for Bath
Levi Davis played rugby for Bath. Picture: Alamy

An unnamed member of the team of private detectives told Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia: “Davis came to Barcelona fleeing from these criminals.

“He had adopted a frenzied lifestyle and was in a very delicate situation. The truth is he was sure they were chasing him. 

“In fact he was convinced they had tried to poison him on one occasion.”

The amount he owed is said to have been around 115,000 euros - which is just under £102,000.

This comes after it was reported that Levi’s family were pressing Spanish police to investigate a possible drowning in Barcelona’s port as fears grew that he could have been lured into a trap after arranging to meet someone he had met online.

Levi Davis starred on the X Factor back in 2019
Levi Davis starred on the X Factor back in 2019. Picture: Getty

Good Morning Britain said on Wednesday morning that private detective Gavin Burrows had told the programme he feared Levi may have drowned in Barcelona port. 

GMB reporter Nick Dixon mentioned the port area incident, noting that it happened shortly after Levi was last seen, saying: “A man was in the water in distress in the port area close to a nearby cruise ship.

“A search was carried out but no body was found and everyone was accounted for, at least on the cruise ship. But it was some time later that the police realised Levi's passport was found in that same area.”

Levi’s mum Julie Davis joined GMB this morning in an emotional chat as she called the situation her ‘worst nightmare', adding: "It's been very very difficult, I've been trying to take one day at a time. Recently I started back work, just to have some kind of normality because I think sitting at home, looking at the four walls is doing my head in.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lana Jenkins from Love Island formerly dated Owen Warner from I'm A Celeb

Love Island Lana Jenkins & I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner: When Did They Date & Why Did They Split?

Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi weighed in on those Liam Hemsworth 'Flowers' theories

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Addresses Fan Theories About ‘Flowers’ And Liam Hemsworth

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

Everything You Need To Know About Niall Horan's Next Album

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child!

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Love Island's David confirmed Zara and Olivia do know each other on the outside

Love Island Bombshell David Confirms Zara & Olivia’s Pre-Villa Friendship & Shares How The Villa Found Out

The lowdown on when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got together and when they broke up

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star