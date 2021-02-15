Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals The Title Of Her And Andre Gray's Future Wedding Song

15 February 2021, 14:20 | Updated: 15 February 2021, 14:22

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartfelt post for Andre Gray on Valentine's Day.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartfelt post for Andre Gray on Valentine's Day. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared with fans which track she and Andre Gray want as a potential wedding song.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she’s put some thought into which song she wants to be played at her and her fiancé Andre Gray’s wedding!

Taking to Instagram to share a loved-up video of her and her footballer beau on Valentine’s Day, the Little Mix star gushed about her hubby-to-be in the caption, writing: “This was one of those special moments where we sat and reflected on how lucky we were to have found each other…[heart emoji].”

New Little Mix Pictures Of Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have Mixers Convinced New Single Is Coming Soon

“I can't wait to hear this song on our wedding day. Happy Valentines Fiancé @andregray_ [heart emojis].”

The song being played in the video was “Body Smile” by R&B duo, dvsn, and fans couldn’t get over how sweet the lyrics were!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged last year.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

One fan account commented on the Instagram video, writing: “CRYING THIS SO CUTE.”

“My leighandre heart is bursting, you perfect pair! Happy Valentine’s Day, I can’t wait for the wedding pictures, dances and everything! [heart emoji],” shared another.

A third added: “The cutest couple,” and we agree!

The ‘Confetti’ songstress and her Watford FC player beau got engaged in May last year after four years together.

Andre popped the question during their four-year-anniversary celebrations in a stunning backyard proposal, complete with fairy lights in their huge back garden!

Leigh-Anne shared a series of adorable snaps at the time, revealing her ‘world is literally complete’ after the heartfelt proposal.

She hasn’t spoken too much about when she plans on having the wedding due to lockdown restrictions, but we already can’t wait to see all the pics from their big day!

