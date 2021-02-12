New Little Mix Pictures Of Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have Mixers Convinced New Single Is Coming Soon

12 February 2021, 10:59

Little Mix are continuing their career as a trio
Little Mix are continuing their career as a trio. Picture: Getty
It looks like Little Mix are about to hit us with new music sooner than we thought.

Little Mix, now a trio of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock after bandmate Jesy Nelson left the group, are already working on new music.

Little Mix Are Filming Their First Music Video Without Jesy Nelson

Three months after releasing sixth album ‘Confetti’ the girls are getting ready to release their new single and a music video to boot.

Jade Thirlwall posed with clouds behind her
Jade Thirlwall posed with clouds behind her. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

Perrie confirmed they’ve got more bops on the way and new pictures of Jade and Leigh-Anne on Little Mix’s Twitter have only fuelled fans’ anticipation for the girls’ next chapter.

A snap of Jade posing in front of a cloudy sky only confirmed the band’s new era, as their record label replied with a cloud emoji and sassy monkey emoji covering its mouth – the go-to emoji when you’re keeping something secret.

If that didn’t spark all kinds of new music theories, the snap of Leigh-Anne had fans decoding the tweets even more.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's picture was accompanied with a lyric from Jesy Nelson's line in 'Holiday'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's picture was accompanied with a lyric from Jesy Nelson's line in 'Holiday'. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Although Leigh-Anne didn’t have a clouds theme behind her, she did caption it: “You put the sun up in my sky,” which is a lyric Jesy originally sang on the girls’ 2020 track ‘Holiday’.

The snaps come a few days after Perrie spilled in a fan Q&A that she and the girls have “such a good bop” on the way.

She also revealed they’re shooting the music video “for a new song” in the next few weeks.

