Little Mix are recording their first music video as a three. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are preparing to release their next single, their first release since Jesy Nelson left the band.

Perrie Edwards has confessed she, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are about to release their next Little Mix single and the music video isn’t far away either.

The new music video will mark the girl’s first release without Jesy Nelson after she left the band in December following some time away from the girls’ work commitments.

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

Perrie made the admission during a chat with baker and former neighbour Melanie Johnson in her Bake Club where she teased “such a good bop” is on its way.

The songstress has been hailed the “queen of leaking things” in the past and fans aren’t sure whether Pez meant to spill the news but they’re excited regardless.

“Little Mix is coming! And queen of leaking things Perrie Edwards has done her duty,” one fan tweeted.

Perrie Edwards said Little Mix are soon releasing new music. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

@LittleMix’s Perrie confirmed that new music is coming very soon and the girls are going to start filming the music video in the next few weeks! Perrie made a little appearance in Melanie Johnson’s baking class via zoom today! She’s answering some Mixers questions! pic.twitter.com/Pg4YoZ7FX7 — Little Mix Updates (@LMsources) February 6, 2021

“COME TREND WITH US, PERRIE. There’s no going back now. LITTLE MIX IS COMING,” screamed another.

It’s not known whether the track is a brand new single from the trio or a song off of their November album ‘Confetti’.

But after the departure of bandmate Jesy, fans reckon this might just mark the beginning of the girls’ new era.

