Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Nursery Includes A $20K Louis Vuitton Teddy Bear

24 March 2022, 10:17

Kylie Jenner's son's teddy bear comes with a whopping price tag
Kylie Jenner's son's teddy bear comes with a whopping price tag. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her baby boy’s belongings in a nursery tour, showing off a series of luxury toys and items of clothing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has shared a nursery tour for her newborn son just a month after she welcomed her baby boy with Travis Scott.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul left fans stunned when showcasing some of the luxury items in the nursery, including a designer teddy bear worth five figures!

Kylie Jenner Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Son’s New Name After Changing It From Wolf

In a video shared on her YouTube page, Kylie posted the nursery tour as part of her ‘to our son’ clip, which shared unseen footage of her pregnancy journey as well as her baby shower and sweet messages from her family members.

The Kylie Skin founder also shared a similar video called ‘to our daughter’ back in 2018 to announce the birth of her firstborn, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner shared a tour of her baby boy's lavish nursery
Kylie Jenner shared a tour of her baby boy's lavish nursery. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Amongst the heartwarming moments in the video, fans couldn’t get over how expensive her son’s toy collection was as Kylie displayed a Louis Vuitton teddy bear in her son’s nursery.

While the limited-edition toy originally retailed for $9,000 - it was discontinued since its 2005 debut, meaning that only resold teddies were available to purchase online, with a whopping starting price of $20,000 (£15,000)!

The teddy isn’t the only luxury item in Kylie’s son’s nursery by any means, as she even showcased his impressive shoe collection, which featured a generous closet of Nike shoes including Travis’ Air Jordan Cactus Jack trainers.

Kylie Jenner bought her son a $20K Louis Vuitton teddy bear
Kylie Jenner bought her son a $20K Louis Vuitton teddy bear. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's son has an impressive trainer collection
Kylie Jenner's son has an impressive trainer collection. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This comes after Kylie announced that she and Travis decided to change her son’s name, just weeks after revealing they’d named him Wolf Webster.

She told fans she changed his name because ‘we just really didn’t feel like it was him’.

Kylie is yet to announce her son’s new name, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorising potential new names, of course.

