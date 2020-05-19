Kylie Skin Is Coming To Europe: Where Will It Be Available? When Will It Be Released?

Kylie Jenner told fans in Europe they can now purchase Kylie Skin products locally. Picture: Instagram/Kyliecosmetics.com

Kylie Jenner announced that her skincare range Kylie Skin will be coming to Europe soon, but where can I buy it and when will it be available?

Kylie Jenner is bringing her beauty care range Kylie Skin to Europe and fans cannot wait!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the news, saying that it’s coming on a ‘really special day’.

She said: “It is my Kylie Skin one year anniversary.”

The 22-year-old, who is isolating with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in her lavish home, went on to thank fans for supporting her skincare line, which came after first dropping her makeup range, Kylie Cosmetics.

But when and where will Kylie Skin be available in Europe?

When will Kylie Skin be released in Europe?

Kylie announced that the range will be available to shop in Europe on May 22, which will mark a milestone as the line originally dropped on the same day, in 2019.

Where will Kylie Skin be available to buy in Europe?

Fans will be able to get their hands on their favourite Kylie Skin products from Douglas Cosmetics.

The website states that you can purchase the products online, however, they don’t ship items to the UK.

If you’re after Kylie Skin products, in the UK, you can still order online from kyliecosmetics.com, as they do international shipping for $14.95 (£12.21) and offer free delivery on orders over $60 (£49).

