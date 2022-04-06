Kris Jenner Undergoes Huge Transformation As She Ditches Pixie Haircut

Kris Jenner’s signature pixie cut is no more as the momager has undergone a complete hair transformation.

Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable after unveiling her brand new haircut!

The 66-year-old momager is known for her signature pixie cut but has switched it up for the first time in decades as she showcased her new look on Instagram.

Kris took to her Instagram Stories to share her makeover with her 46million followers, praising her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner for their new makeup collection in the process.

Kris Jenner is known for her signature pixie haircut
Kris Jenner is known for her signature pixie haircut. Picture: Alamy

Fans couldn’t get over how much they loved Kris’ new hair makeover, with many jumping in the comment section of fan page @kardashiansocial on Instagram to praise the new hairstyle.

“Omg I’ve literally been waiting for her to have longer hair like omggg she looks so f**king pretty omg,” wrote one person.

Another commented on how similar she looked to her eldest daughter Kourtney with the longer locks, adding: “Omg this is Kourt in 10yrs.”

Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with her new longer locks
Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with her new longer locks. Picture: @krisjenner/Instagram
Kris Jenner sported a blonde wig at the 2019 Met Gala
Kris Jenner sported a blonde wig at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

Commenting on how the hair was giving a slight hit of nostalgia, another wrote: “This looks like her hair back in the 80's - love it!”

It’s not certain whether Kris has grown her hair out or if she’s wearing a wig in the video, which her daughters have often done when switching up their looks.

Either way, we’re loving the new glam for the new era of the Kardashians, as the family are days away from debuting their brand new show on Hulu!

