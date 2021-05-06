Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Relationship Gets Serious As They 'Talk About Marriage'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance has been getting serious. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram/PA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be ready to take the next step in their relationship as they’re allegedly talking about ‘getting engaged’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been going from strength to strength in their relationship and are now reportedly in talks to take their romance further.

The long-term friends-turned-couple are said to be discussing their future together, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the KUWTK star can “see a forever with Travis”.

They said: “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.

"Kourtney hasn't felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are allegedly talking about getting engaged. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

Their years of friendship has boosted their connection, with the source adding: “Although the couple hasn't been together for a while, they've known each other for years and have a strong connection.

“Kourtney's family hasn't seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

The 42-year-old and her Blink-182 beau have been flaunting their romance in the form of some very steamy PDAs in recent months, showing the world just how in love they are, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise for fans if marriage was to follow.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been 'talking about marriage'. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker got a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis first sparked dating rumours a few years ago, when spending time together as friends.

They confirmed their relationship at the start of this year, giving us every reason to believe they are inseparable.

Travis even got his girlfriend’s name tattooed on his chest!

