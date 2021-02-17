Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Barker Finally Make Instagram Debut

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed their relationhsip. Picture: Getty / Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and new boyfriend Travis Barker have finally made their Instagram debut after dating for over three months.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Blink 182 frontman Travis Barker, 45, had been rumoured to be dating for weeks, and they’ve finally declared their love to the world in the form of an Instagram post.

Sharing a snap of them holding hands with her 111 million followers, Kourtney left the caption blank.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating

Well, a picture does speak a thousand words.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this cute photo of her holding hands with Travis Barker. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, had an epic red-tipped manicure for the snap, which we reckon was a Valentine’s Day special.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t tag her beau in the picture, but she didn’t need to, thanks to all his trademark hand tattoos.

Travis, a dad of two, did however share the picture to his own 3.1 million followers on Instagram Stories.

Travis Barker is the Blink 182 frontman. Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The new couple’s romance may come as a surprise to some but they’ve actually been friends for years and even live near each other in the same gated Calabasas community.

After being papped at dinner dates and church services together over the years, things took a romantic turn at the end of 2020.

The story broke in January this year, when US Weekly reported the couple are “smitten” and have been for a while.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital