Kim Kardashian Keeps Wedding Ring Hidden From View Amid Kanye West Divorce Reports

14 January 2021, 11:50

Kim Kardashian seems to have removed her wedding ring
Kim Kardashian seems to have removed her wedding ring. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram / Getty

Kim Kardashian is staying silent on reports she and Kanye West are getting a divorce, but she’s yet to show her ring finger in her return to Instagram.

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t yet addressed claims they’re getting a divorce, but they haven’t denied them either.

However, a picture speaks a thousand words, especially when you’re the biggest reality TV star in the world and you’re keeping your wedding ring out of the photos posted to your 199 million Instagram followers.

Could You Hack The Kardashians' Intense 'Sister Bootcamp' Fitness & Diet Regime?

The mum of four returned to Instagram this week after a break from social media at the start of the New Year, but she’s keeping that ring finger well out of view.

Kim Kardashian has removed her wedding ring
Kim Kardashian has removed her wedding ring. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The photo that broke her selfie silence showed Kim dolled up with an Ariana Grande-esque ponytail, wearing a sheer long-sleeve top and jeans, but she kept her left hand tucked firmly into her pocket.

And in her latest post, a photoshoot for Skims of the entrepreneur splayed across a set of chairs, Kim kept her left hand out of shot by turning it away from the camera.

“Night,” she captioned it as she logged off of social media for the day.

Kim fans are awaiting to see if she’ll address the mounting speculation she and Kanye are getting divorced, after it was reported she’s hired celeb divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has seemingly removed her ring while Kanye lays low at the family’s $14 million ranch in Wyoming.

The couple are said to have been living separate lives “for months”.

