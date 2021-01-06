Who Is Laura Wasser? Kim Kardashian’s ‘Divorce Lawyer’

6 January 2021, 14:57

Kim Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser
Kim Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian has reportedly hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to finalise her split from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are apparently getting a divorce after almost seven years of marriage and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to have hired Laura Wasser as her lawyer.

Laura is considered a top divorce specialist, hired by numerous celebrities to end their marriages.

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

She’s reportedly previously worked with the likes of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie and worked with Kim in 2011 to dissolute her short marriage to Kris Humphries.

Laura Wasser is celebrities' go-to divorce lawyer
Laura Wasser is celebrities' go-to divorce lawyer. Picture: Getty

Who is Laura Wasser?

Laura, 52, works for Family Law firm Wasser Cooperman and Mandles and while Kim and Kanye are yet to publicly confirm reports of their split, the reality TV queen has apparently hired Laura to look at a divorce settlement.

She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a BA degree in Rhetoric and earned a law degree from Loyola Law School in 1994, which she is now a board member of.

As well as the Jolie-Pitts, Laura has worked with Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and Steve Wonder.

She founded online divorce service It’s Over Easy and also hosts a podcast called All’s Fair with Laura Wasser.

Laura Wasser worked with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Laura Wasser worked with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty

Who else has Laura Wasser represented?

Laura has worked with a number of high-profile couples.

Her celebrity clients reportedly include Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Jade Thirlwall has been dating boyfriend Jordan Stephens since May 2020

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Viewers are speculating who Harlequin on 'The Masked Singer UK' is

Who is Harlequin on 'The Masked Singer UK'? Celebrity clues and theories revealed

TV & Film

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson said to have fled lockdown to Maldives

Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson 'Break Tier 4 Rules' With Secret Maldives Holiday

Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian on the red carpet

Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Skims Owner & KUWTK Star Earns More Than You Can Imagine

Kanye West is a billionaire

Kanye West Net Worth: How The Rapper Became A Billionaire

What will Kim and Kanye have to split in their divorce?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Calabasas House, Millions Of Dollars & Priceless Gifts At Stake As 'Divorce Imminent'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover