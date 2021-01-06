Who Is Laura Wasser? Kim Kardashian’s ‘Divorce Lawyer’

Kim Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian has reportedly hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to finalise her split from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are apparently getting a divorce after almost seven years of marriage and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to have hired Laura Wasser as her lawyer.

Laura is considered a top divorce specialist, hired by numerous celebrities to end their marriages.

She’s reportedly previously worked with the likes of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie and worked with Kim in 2011 to dissolute her short marriage to Kris Humphries.

Laura Wasser is celebrities' go-to divorce lawyer. Picture: Getty

Who is Laura Wasser?

Laura, 52, works for Family Law firm Wasser Cooperman and Mandles and while Kim and Kanye are yet to publicly confirm reports of their split, the reality TV queen has apparently hired Laura to look at a divorce settlement.

She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a BA degree in Rhetoric and earned a law degree from Loyola Law School in 1994, which she is now a board member of.

As well as the Jolie-Pitts, Laura has worked with Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and Steve Wonder.

She founded online divorce service It’s Over Easy and also hosts a podcast called All’s Fair with Laura Wasser.

Laura Wasser worked with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty

Who else has Laura Wasser represented?

Laura has worked with a number of high-profile couples.

Her celebrity clients reportedly include Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson.

