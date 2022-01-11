Kim Kardashian Changed Her Holiday Location With Pete Davidson To Avoid Kanye

11 January 2022, 11:49

Is Kanye still trying to win Kim back?
Is Kanye still trying to win Kim back? Picture: Alamy
Here's why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson changed their holiday destination at the last minute.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has reportedly been avoiding Kanye West, 44, as her rumoured relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, becomes more serious.

Kanye – who had legally changed his name to Ye – has made several efforts in recent months to 'win back' his estranged wife.

It's alleged that the rapper has been deliberately frequenting the same spots as the SKIMS founder in hopes that the pair can reconcile despite his recent romance with actress Julia Fox.

Most recently, the reality star made a last-minute change to her vacation with the SNL actor after finding out that Kanye would be in the area.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been avoiding Kanye
Kim Kardashian has reportedly been avoiding Kanye. Picture: Alamy

The new couple had originally planned to jet off to the Dominican Republic to celebrate the New Year.

However, once Kim found out that the 'Donda' musician had intentions of showing up, she quickly switched up the plans.

Davidson and Kardashian made a last-minute trip to the Bahamas instead, where paparazzi caught snaps of them arriving in paradise.

A source told Page Six: “Kim had planned to go to the Dominican Republic with Pete just after New Year, but Kanye somehow got wind of it, and so she secretly changed the destination to the Bahamas.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated the new year on holiday
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated the new year on holiday. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October
Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This isn't the first near run-in the former power couple have recently avoided, the 'Stronger' singer was in Miami when the mum-of-four was also thought to be visiting to support the taping of her beau's New Year’s Eve television special.

The insider told the publication: “Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Year, but then Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu show there."

Kanye recently surprised his new love interest, Julia Fox, with a PDA-packed photoshoot that featured in Interview Magazine.

The pair met at the end of last year and have been spotted several times since, however, rumours continue to whirr that Kanye wants to mend his marriage with Kim.

