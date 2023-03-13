Kim Kardashian Called Out For ‘Pretending’ She Attended The Oscars

13 March 2023, 12:52

Kim Kardashian fans questioned whether she received an invite to The Oscars
Kim Kardashian fans questioned whether she received an invite to The Oscars. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian fans were left confused after the reality star shared a throwback post claiming to have attended the event.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of ‘pretending’ she went to The Oscars.

The 2023 instalment of the annual event took place on Sunday night, with huge A-list stars attending and sharing some iconic looks.

Why Kim Kardashian And Her Sisters Are Apparently Not Invited To The 2023 Met Gala

23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish

And it didn’t take long for the prestigious award show to hit a sense of nostalgia after the SKIMS founder shared her Oscar ‘looks’ - but fans were quick to call her out on a technicality.

It all started when Kim, 42, took to her Instagram Stories to post two throwback photos of an off-white Alexander McQueen design that she previously wore in 2020.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty
Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian was called out by fans after she claimed to have attended The Oscars
Kim Kardashian was called out by fans after she claimed to have attended The Oscars. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

"Throwback to this Oscar look - thank you Rita for this iconic Alexander McQueen oyster dress,” Kim wrote.

She then shared another snap of the same dress from the back, showing off the dress’s stunning train.

Although the photos were taken from the year Kim attended an afterparty with her then-husband Kanye West, there was also no mention of him in the posts.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty with her then-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian attended the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty with her then-husband Kanye West. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty. Picture: Alamy

Fans were soon quick to call out the fact that Kim didn’t attend the actual Oscars ceremony - but instead an afterparty hosted by Vanity Fair.

This comes after the mum-of-four also shared a similar post last year with the caption: “OSCARS 2022,” showing off her outfit as she attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Kim didn’t attend any Oscars afterparties this year, despite her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner heading to the Vanity Fair soirée on Sunday evening.

