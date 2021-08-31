Kim Kardashian Forced To Repost Kanye West’s 'Donda' Album After Listening On Mute

31 August 2021, 15:30

Kim Kardashian fans noticed she was listening to 'Donda' on mute
Kim Kardashian fans noticed she was listening to 'Donda' on mute. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has been called out by fans after sharing screenshots listening to her ex-husband Kanye West’s new album 'Donda' on mute.

Kim Kardashian left fans seriously confused after posting screenshots of her listening to her ex-husband Kanye West's new album 'Donda' on mute.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared screenshots of two of his new tracks on her Instagram Stories, and it wasn’t long before fans called her out for seemingly ‘shading’ Kanye.

Kris Jenner Appears To Brush Off Backlash Over Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Buying Stormi A School Bus

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kim was listening to the songs on mute as they pointed out the mishap as her iPhone volume was all the way down to zero.

It didn’t take long for the SKIMs owner to realise the fault and went on to repost the screenshots with the volume up.

Kim Kardashian was called out by fans after sharing screenshots of her listening to 'Donda' on mute
Kim Kardashian was called out by fans after sharing screenshots of her listening to 'Donda' on mute. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian showed her support towards ex Kanye West's new album
Kim Kardashian showed her support towards ex Kanye West's new album. Picture: Alamy

However, fans had already noticed the error and took to Twitter to joke about the accident.

One person penned: “Bro I’m crying Kim Kardashian is playing donda on mute.”

“Kim promoting Kanye’s album but it’s on mute.. petty goals,” read another tweet.

“NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE,” a third person wrote, alongside laughing emojis.

Another added: “Kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out.”

After rectifying the situation, it’s pretty obvious there was no shade thrown by Kim, especially as she’s been regularly attending and supporting her ex at all of the ‘Donda’ listening parties.

The exes even sparked reconciliation rumours after Kim took to the stage at Kanye’s last listening party while wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the final song of the night.

Kimye have been keeping things super amicable since their split, with the pair supporting each other’s endeavours and co-parenting their four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

