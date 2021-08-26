Kris Jenner Appears To Brush Off Backlash Over Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Buying Stormi A School Bus

26 August 2021, 15:51

Kris Jenner seemed to brush off the backlash Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are receiving for buying their daughter a school bus
Kris Jenner seemed to brush off the backlash Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are receiving for buying their daughter a school bus. Picture: Getty / Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kris Jenner appeared to brush off the backlash daughter Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott have been receiving, after buying their three-year-old daughter Stormi a school bus.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – who are apparently expecting their second baby – surprised their daughter Stormi Webster with a yellow school bus after it was “all she could talk about” for weeks.

The lip kit queen posted a picture of Stormi on the bus on Instagram Stories, but the idea hasn’t been well received by the couple’s millions of fans.

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Alleged Pregnancy At This Event

Kylie and Travis were labelled ‘out of touch’ and sympathised with the toddler for wanting to ride the bus with other children.

Kris Jenner 'liked' a post about Stormi being surprised with a school bus
Kris Jenner 'liked' a post about Stormi being surprised with a school bus. Picture: Noris Blackbook/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing backlash for buying their daughter a school bus
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing backlash for buying their daughter a school bus. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, momager Kris Jenner has appeared to brush off the backlash by liking a post on Instagram in which Nori’s black book, a North West parody account, poked fun at the gesture.

The hilarious caption read: “Recently, Stormi has been obsessed with the public school system (thanks, Dream), so her dad rented a big yellow school bus for the day.

“Next week her parents are renting out a school cafeteria so she can experience public school lunches or as I call it, something from Kris' cookbook.”

Dream is Stormi’s cousin and daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

’North’ posted the caption alongside the photos Kylie uploaded of her daughter posing alongside the bus and walking down the aisle of empty seats.

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her,” Kylie wrote.

The couple have since been accused of being "so out of touch with reality."

