Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Second Baby With Boyfriend Travis Scott

By Capital FM

‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are allegedly expecting their second child together.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old is said to be expecting again with her on-again-off-again rapper beau, according to TMZ.

A source claims that the makeup mogul is still in the ‘very early stages’ of her pregnancy and is yet to know the sex of the baby.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are said to be ‘thrilled’ about the baby news, according to this publication.

An insider told US Weekly that Kylie has been “trying for almost two years to get pregnant”.

“She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age,” they added.

This comes after multiple fan theories circulated that the youngest Kardashian sister was ‘secretly pregnant’, with many convinced they spotted clues on her Instagram posts.

The rumours were later fuelled by Caitlyn Jenner, who spilt the beans, revealing that her 19th grandchild is “in the oven”.

Kylie and Travis are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi Webster, who they welcomed in 2018 after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Kylie is yet to address the pregnancy rumours.

